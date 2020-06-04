Arsenal legend name-checks two players the Gunners should get rid of

Charlie Nicholas has named Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi as two players that Arsenal should get rid of in the summer.

The Gunners have been struggling in the transfer market recently and although some may think they did get a good deal when they signed Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid, the German’s time appears to be up.

He was a decent player in the early years of his Arsenal career, however, with a higher wage, he has become a laughing stock at the Emirates with his output.

Mustafi has never been an impressive player for Arsenal and although the German has looked better since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager, Nicholas claims that the club shouldn’t have signed him in the first place as they struggle to sell him now.

He claimed that the Gunners have a problem with identifying players and that has seen the club make consistently bad buys for a long time now.

Nicholas, speaking to Sky Sports, said: ‘The problems still facing Arsenal is how do we get Mesut Ozil out the building with the wages he’s on?

‘Will he stay and play just because he’s on big money? How do we start to get players like Shkodran Mustafi out the door when they’re on big money?’ The Gunners legend added:

‘We’ve had a problem at the top level for a long time. And dare I say it even goes back as far as David Dein not being present any more.

‘We have a problem with identifying players. Then what we did is we started paying £30 million, £40m for Mustafi and defenders who in all honesty, no disrespect to them it’s only my opinion, are not cut out for Arsenal and have not been good enough.

‘So they’ve been buying wrong. The players then realise they are not a threat to win the Premier League or we’re out of the Champions League.

‘So the hierarchy have got it all wrong.’

Almost impossible to disagree with a word of what Nicholas has to say there.