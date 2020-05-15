Arsenal legend named as one of the great players that never won the Ballon d’Or

Thierry Henry has been revealed as one of the greatest footballers that never won the Ballon d’Or.

The Frenchman remains Arsenal’s record goalscorer, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players that ever played in the Premier League. He won the World Cup with France in 1998 and reached the final in 2006, the same season that he led Arsenal to the Champions League.

However, just as he never won the Champions League with Arsenal, he also never won the Ballon d’Or and that has been recognised by Talksport.

TalkSport put together the list of some of the greatest players who never won the award and it is safe to say that Henry is in good company as some surprising names made the list.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Paolo Maldini, Frank Rijkaard, Kenny Dalglish, Bobby Moore, among others never won the award despite playing some of the best football of their time.

Henry scored over 200 goals for the Gunners in two spells after leaving to join Barcelona, he is now a manager and struggled in his first managerial job at AS Monaco.

However, Montreal Impact has given him another chance in Major League Soccer and he will look to make an impression in America so that he can be offered the chance to manage Arsenal one day.