Arsenal legend named Premier League’s greatest-ever player

A group of fans have voted Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s greatest-ever player.

The Frenchman shone for the Gunners in the competition by winning two league titles, including the 2003/2004 invincible season.

He scored an astonishing 175 goals in 258 Premier League appearances for the club in the competition.

Henry inspired a new generation of football fans to follow the Gunners before leaving the Emirates for Barcelona in 2007.

A report on The Daily Mail says 15% of around 1000 fans voted him as the best ever player the competition has seen ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and Steven Gerrard.

Henry is now cutting his teeth as a manager, and he is keen to achieve the same success he had as a player.

Henry is one of the best players we have ever had, and the former striker will not be rivalled at the club for a long time.

His shirt number has just been handed to Eddie Nketiah, but the striker is not even considered the club’s first choice, so he would struggle to make a name for himself as Henry did.

What we need now is the goals to get us back inside the top four by the end of the season.

