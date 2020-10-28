Arsenal legend names a different Premier League club he would like to play for now

Ian Wright has chosen Aston Villa as the team that he would like to play for now if he was still playing football.

The Arsenal legend believes that the Premier League side has the kind of players that would help him thrive and he named Jack Grealish and Chelsea loanee, Ross Barkley.

Villa has made a very fine start to the season and they only suffered their first loss of the season at the weekend against Leeds United.

One of the most shocking scorelines of the season was when they beat Liverpool 7-2 with Virgil van Dijk and the likes of Mohamed Salah all starting for the Reds.

Dean Smith’s side struggled to avoid being relegated from the Premier League last season and they only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the season.

But they are now one of the teams to watch this season and Wright would have loved to be a part of their team.

“If I had to choose somebody now, I’d want to play for Aston Villa at this moment, because of Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley, only because the work rate that they put in,” he said on podcast Wrighty’s House per Football London.

“I need the freedom Villa have. Villa are a team now that if they were walking down the street they’d be wearing the coolest trainers, the coolest trousers, and that’s a great town as well, Birmingham, the vibe there must be incredible.

“I’m desperate for the fans to get back in for Villa now. I’d love Villa to have a blast.”