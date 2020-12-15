Arsenal legend names his preferred Arteta replacements – Who are yours?

Despite the assurances from Edu that Arsenal are going to be patient and stick to Mikel Arteta’s vision of the future, there is no doubt that the Spaniard is under great pressure to get the players back on track and turn around our abysmal form.
Many readers consider Arteta to be too inexperienced for such a high pressure job at Arsenal, and with Arsenal just 5 points ahead of the relegation zone, things could easily escalate quickly during the congested Xmas fixture list, and the support for Arteta could easily take a turn for the worst.
The Gunners legend Michael Thomes (who could ever forget THAT goal), believes that Arsenal should go for an “experienced manager to steady the ship” if they have no choice but to sack Arteta. “It’s going to be tough for Arteta,” Thomas said in an exclusive interview in CaughtOffside.
“Managers in this day and age don’t get any time and they’re on a real bad run in the Premier League, so Arsenal may act, but he’s got to be given a chance to turn it around.
“I think if Arteta is sacked then Arsenal should go for an experienced manager to steady the ship as such – the likes of Massimiliano Allegri or Thomas Tuchel.”
He also hinted that perhaps the Gunners may now be regretting getting rid of Arsene Wenger when they did, as mentioned by quite a few readers on this site lately. “Hindsight is a beautiful thing and if the fans knew then, what they know now would they have called for Arsene to leave?” He added. “I think it was time to move on from Wenger but it’s not straightforward getting it right afterwards, you just have to look at Man Utd to see that.”
So Thomas is suggested an experienced Italian could help steady the ship if Arteta goes, but who would be your (sensible) suggestion?
Tuchel could worth the gamble, but taking him from PSG would cost a lot of money
Allegri’s playing style is too safe for my liking and I can’t forget how Pochettino’s Spurs pinned Allegri’s down in UCL games. Allegri was fortunate to escape from those UCL matches
Pochettino’s style was too pragmatic at the end of his tenure, but I believe he’s figured out his mistakes and he’d most likely want to show Spurs what they’ve lost. Ljungberg’s tactics were too predictable, but he might have learned from that short managerial experience and he’s an Arsenal legend
Tuchel??
I haven’t really given it much thought if I’m honest. A lot of names are being thrown around as you’d expect…. it isn’t time for Big Sam just yet, is it?! 😂
Pochettino is the right as he’s been in EPL. We don’t want coaches who’ll tell us to be patient because they want to adapt to EPL
No to Allegri.There would be no place for Saka or even maybe Gabriel + Tierney.He favours aged players (and costly ones).
I would rather give Arteta the chance to fulfill his contract.
Don’t panic mr Mannering
I agree – dont panic just yet. there is time. we need to give Arteta time. And the managment structure needs to support him in the transfer window.
I would like an English coach.
Eddie Howe.
Rafa Benitez, top class.
Not great talking about a position that already has someone in situ, but that’s football.
We all know Arsenal are known to often go for the “cheap option”
If anywhere near accurate, here is what it takes to land any one of the five listed (just indicating examples of required outlay, not my preferences)
The top five highest paid football managers in the world:
Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid – €43.6m
Pep Guardiola – Man City – €23.28m
Jose Mourinho – Spurs – €17.52m
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool – €17.52m
Zinedine Zidane – Real Madrid – €16.8m
I suspect each can increase the figures above by achieving targets set.
I understand Arteta to be on circa 5M
Let’s take a random who I think is doing a great job at his current club, and whose side plays good football ;
Marcelo Bielsa’s salary package is understood to be worth in excess of £6 million, a fee which covers not only his wage but those of his assistants and backroom staff.
No good for us though as everyone would get bent out of shape, as the guy uses a translator.
Doesn’t seem to effect the Leeds players !
I believe Wolves play a style that is very much akin to the “Arsenal of old ” ???? – direct, pacey on the deck.
NES is on roughly the same as M A.
Why bang on about money ?
Sadly I believe that is very high up on our criteria when selecting personal at any level at our club.
My sensible suggestion would be to think properly and recognise what a potentially great manager we have in Arteta and stick with him, to support him fully and to forget hasty and ill conceived talk of experenced managers such as Allegri or Tuchel(who in any case would never agree to work under the non spending conditions Kroenke imposes, as some fondly and illogicallly imagine to be the case).
In other words, to GET REAL!