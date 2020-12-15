Arsenal legend names his preferred Arteta replacements – Who are yours?

Despite the assurances from Edu that Arsenal are going to be patient and stick to Mikel Arteta’s vision of the future, there is no doubt that the Spaniard is under great pressure to get the players back on track and turn around our abysmal form.

Many readers consider Arteta to be too inexperienced for such a high pressure job at Arsenal, and with Arsenal just 5 points ahead of the relegation zone, things could easily escalate quickly during the congested Xmas fixture list, and the support for Arteta could easily take a turn for the worst.

The Gunners legend Michael Thomes (who could ever forget THAT goal), believes that Arsenal should go for an “experienced manager to steady the ship” if they have no choice but to sack Arteta. “It’s going to be tough for Arteta,” Thomas said in an exclusive interview in CaughtOffside.

“Managers in this day and age don’t get any time and they’re on a real bad run in the Premier League, so Arsenal may act, but he’s got to be given a chance to turn it around.

“I think if Arteta is sacked then Arsenal should go for an experienced manager to steady the ship as such – the likes of Massimiliano Allegri or Thomas Tuchel.”

He also hinted that perhaps the Gunners may now be regretting getting rid of Arsene Wenger when they did, as mentioned by quite a few readers on this site lately. “Hindsight is a beautiful thing and if the fans knew then, what they know now would they have called for Arsene to leave?” He added. “I think it was time to move on from Wenger but it’s not straightforward getting it right afterwards, you just have to look at Man Utd to see that.”

So Thomas is suggested an experienced Italian could help steady the ship if Arteta goes, but who would be your (sensible) suggestion?