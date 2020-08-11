Arsenal legend names the two toughest opponents he faced in the Premier League

Robert Pires has named John Terry and Rio Ferdinand as his toughest opponents when he played for Arsenal.

The Frenchman is a Premier League legend after he won two Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies as part of the Arsenal side that impressed in the early 2000s.

He has since retired and he is trying his hand at football management even though he is yet to land a major managerial role.

He was speaking about his time as a footballer recently and he talked about his toughest adversaries.

The Frenchman revealed that his hardest opponents were former Chelsea defender, John Terry and former Manchester United strong man, Rio Ferdinand.

He claimed that both players were very tough to play against as they were quite physical in their style of play.

When asked which individual opponents he found most difficult, Pires told the MOTD Top 10 Podcast via Mail Online:

‘In the Premier League, it was John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

‘Matches against Chelsea and Manchester United were always hard and Terry and Ferdinand were very tough, very physical.’

Ferdinand and Terry were a part of England’s Golden generation and although they failed to make any serious impact for their national team, they remain two of the best defenders to ever play in the Premier League.