Arsenal legend names two types of players that Arsenal needs to sign

Arsenal seems to have become a better and more organised team under Mikel Arteta, but that doesn’t negate the fact that the Gunners still need to make some improvements to their team.

Mikel Arteta’s side has experienced an upturn in form that has placed them back in the race for a place in Europe next season.

The Gunners defend better now, but Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes that they still need to make some changes to their team, and he has highlighted two types of players that Arsenal need to sign.

Arsenal has signed two defenders since Arteta became their manager and they will welcome William Saliba back from his loan spell at Saint Etienne next season.

However, Keown reckons that they still need to sign a dominating central defender and a holding midfielder that can also dominate the midfield.

He adds that the midfielder doesn’t need to be an 18-year-old from the French second division, a statement that appears like he is taking a swipe at Matteo Guendouzi.

“I know the areas that Arsenal need to strengthen,” he told Malaysian network Stadium Astro.

“I’m not going to shout names of players out of respect for people at other football clubs, but I know the type of player.

“I want a very dominant figure to play in central defence, I want a midfield player that can actually control the game.

“Someone that is mobile, strong in that position, not necessarily another 17-year-old or 18-year-old from a second division club in France, somebody who is actually recognised in the game that can control midfield.

“The front three is there, we’ve already seen it, [Nicolas] Pepe doesn’t play but we have [Bukayo] Saka now, [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang.

“Aubameyang is as good as anything in Europe. It’s just adding one or two players.

“Tierney looked very good to me tonight. Is [Hector] Bellerin going to play? Or is it going to be Cedric [Soares]?

“The system, I’m anxious to see what we’re going to play and I believe it’ll be the same as what Manchester City play. That’s what he’s worked on now.

“He’s worked with [Pep] Guardiola and learned from him and that, by and large, is the best way to play.

“He’s got to get the right people in and do it quickly but we’re just coming out of a pandemic, money is short and he’s under real pressure to get this job right.”