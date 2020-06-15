Arsenal legend offers the Gunners tips to beat Manchester City

Arsenal will face a serious test on their return to Premier League football this week when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad.

That game will see Mikel Arteta return to his former employers after spending a few years as an assistant manager to Pep Guardiola.

Most Arsenal fans will hope that Arteta knows that team so well that he can orchestrate a win for us and I hope that is true as well.

However, Manchester City is a world-class team and beating them is never going to be an easy task for us.

Guardiola’s team boasts some of the best talents in the Premier League and although they haven’t played for a long time, quality talent can usually make a big difference.

Ian Wright has told Arsenal players that they will have to be at their very best for the duration of the match if they hope to get anything from their game against the Citizens.

Asked if the visitors could benefit from there being no fans, Wright told DAZN via Express Sports: “Maybe, but at the same time we’re talking about a Manchester City team that have top players in all positions.

“When players are playing in an atmosphere where you don’t feel the intense pressure of having to appease the fans, they relax even more.

“Arsenal have to go there and really put them under pressure. They have to let Man City know that even though there’s no fans they are really going to make this difficult for them.

“If you sit off teams and switch off against players like De Bruyne and Aguero, you’re going to get punished.

“You have to ignore the lack of atmosphere and deal with the players for what they are and how good they are and what they are capable of doing.”