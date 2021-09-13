Arsenal legend opens the door to replacing Edu

Marc Overmars has opened the door to replacing Edu Gaspar at Arsenal as the latter continues to struggle in his role as technical director.

While Edu struggles, Overmars has overseen success at Ajax which has seen them continue to dominate the Dutch game despite almost always selling their best players.

He has been in his role since 2012 and Ajax reached the final of the Europa League in 2017 and the Champions semi-final in 2019.

They have sold top players like Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, yet they remain competitive.

Edu has spent Arsenal’s money on several players since he has been in charge of transfers, yet the Gunners went into the international break bottom of the league table.

The Brazilian is now under pressure and could be replaced by Overmars, who said in a recent interview that he is open to a change.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “At a certain point the thing is simple: either I continue and I stay here in Ajax or we go abroad again as a family.

“I have let that train pass six times.”

Edu has spent around £130million on players in the last transfer window and if they don’t get Arsenal a European place finish at the end of this season, he could be sacked.