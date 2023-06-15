Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira could become Matt Turner’s national team manager

According to ESPN, former Arsenal midfielder and legend Patrick Vieira is among the candidates being considered for the position of manager for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Vieira was previously the manager of Crystal Palace but was sacked last season as his team struggled to find form. Despite the difficult end to his tenure at Palace, Vieira had a promising start at the club. Now, he is expected to make a return to management in the upcoming season, and it appears that it may not be at a club level.

The report suggests that Vieira has been approached to potentially become the next permanent manager of the USMNT, and he is said to be interested in the position. Vieira has previous experience coaching in the United States, having been the head coach of New York City FC before making his move to Europe, initially with Nice.

If Vieira were to take up the role, he would have the opportunity to work with players such as Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner and promising talent Folarin Balogun, who are part of the USMNT setup.

Vieira made a good start to his managerial spell at Palace, but sadly, things did not work out how they should.

The Frenchman will now look to get back to the dugout. If he gets the USA gig, we expect him to do well, but international football is very different from club football and he must educate himself on how to succeed in that area.

