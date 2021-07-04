Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira secures return to management with Crystal Palace

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has secured the job of Crystal Palace boss, taking over the reigns from Roy Hodgson.

This will be the Frenchman’s third managerial role after impressing in the MLS with New York City FC, before taking on Nice in Ligue 1.

He was ultimately fired from his role in France after losing five consecutive league matches at the back end of 2020, but has secured his next job this week.

Vieira has agreed a three-year deal to take over the reigns at Selhurst Park, and he has no easy task to contend with. Palace have seen 11 first-team members leave the club this summer at the end of their contracts, while star player Eberechi Eze picked up a long-term injury at the back end of last season also.

It remains to be seen how much of a budget the former midfielder will have to work with, but the Express claims it will be limited, despite the rebuilding job that will be needed in South London.

His Premier League appointment will definitely be followed closely by Gunners fans, who may view his arrival back in England as stepping stone to one day take over at Arsenal.

Will Vieira need to be a hit with Palace to be considered at Arsenal in the future?

Patrick