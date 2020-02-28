Arsenal legend picked in former Liverpool star’s Premier League hall of fame

Premier League announce their own Hall of Fame

The Premier League announced recently that they will soon begin a Premier League Hall of Fame to honour players who have impacted the English top flight.

The list will include players who must have retired and only their stint in the Premier League will be considered.

Some of the early favourites to be on the list includes Eric Cantona, Alan Shearer, and Ryan Giggs.

However, when asked to name the five players who he thinks should make the list, former Liverpool star, Glen Johnson made his preferred names known.

According to Talksport, the Premier League winner with Chelsea chose, Petr Cech, David Beckham, John Terry, Steven Gerard and Thierry Henry.

Henry remains Arsenal’s top goal scorer and wowed fans at Highbury and the Emirates for years before leaving Arsenal to play for Barcelona.

He remains one of the Premier League’s best imports and has recently started his managerial career.

He has admitted that he would love to become Arsenal’s manager in the future. However, his stint with AS Monaco last season won’t have helped his ambition.

He lasted just a few months at the French side and almost got them relegated before he was relieved of his duty.

It really is a no brainer that Henry will be included, in fact, I reckon he has to be one of the very first names inducted into the new hall of fame.

I also believe that there are at least a couple more Arsenal players that deserve to be added as well, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira for example.