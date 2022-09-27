Arsenal legend ranked among the best five in one key area

A new report has ranked Arsenal legend David Seaman as one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers, considering the number of clean sheets.

The former England international was in the Arsenal goal between 1990 and 2003, before moving to Manchester City, where he played for one season.

He won three league titles with the Gunners and the award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League in the 1993–94 and 1998–99 seasons.

Since he retired, several goalkeepers have plied their trade in the Premier League and have since proved to be capable hands.

However, Seaman still ranks as one of the top goalkeepers the competition has seen.

A recent ranking of the goalies with the most clean sheets in the Premier League by The Sun puts him at number four with 141.

Only Petr Cech (202), David James (169) and Mark Schwarzer (151) had more.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Seaman was an absolute legend and considering how many clean sheets he had, he deserves to be considered one of the best in the Premier League era.

Arsenal has continued to search for a goalie that will man the post for a decade as he did in the past.

Aaron Ramsdale joined us at a good age. Hopefully, he will be that long-term replacement we need.