Arsenal legend reckons Ronaldo “would be perfect for Arsenal.”

Arsenal legend David Seaman has supported Piers Morgan’s idea of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to the club.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table now after making a solid start to this season.

They are five points clear at the top as their young team impresses despite finishing last season outside the top four.

Ronaldo struggled to play at Manchester United this season and had his contract at the club terminated recently.

He now has to find a new home after the World Cup and Morgan has insisted he is what Arsenal needs.

Seaman shares the same opinion and says via The Daily Mail:

‘Ronaldo is far from done and he would be perfect for Arsenal.’

Ronaldo has been one of the finest players in the world over the last decade and remains a quality player to add to any squad.

However, he has been a disruptive influence recently and will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal.

Our current players have done very fine and one of the worst things we can do is to add a new man who will disrupt the dressing room.

We are at an important point in our rebuild and only players with long-term value should join our squad.

