Arsenal legend reckons they underpaid for Declan Rice

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is so impressed with Declan Rice that he believes the Gunners underpaid for the Englishman.

Rice joined Arsenal for a record-breaking £105m fee at the start of this season and has proven to be worth the investment.

The former West Ham player has adapted brilliantly to the move to a top club and is now one of the standout players in the Arsenal squad.

Mikel Arteta has several world-class players in his squad, but one could argue that Rice has made the most significant impact on the team since his transfer to the Emirates.

While £105m is a substantial amount to pay for a midfielder, given Rice’s lasting impression, Arsenal legend Wright feels like an extra £20m should be handed to West Ham for the transfer.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’m not being biased or anything, but I was speaking to a couple of West Ham fans recently, and I wind them up all the time.

“I said: ‘Do you know something, I feel like we robbed you, I feel like we should give you an extra £20m. I’m going to give you an extra £20m because it’s making me feel guilty that we’ve only got him for £100m!'”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been brilliant on our books so far and we can trust the midfielder to deliver top performances for the team whenever he plays.

That is how you justify a big fee and those who expected him to flop after the transfer will be hiding now because he has hardly given them any reason to doubt that he is a good signing.

