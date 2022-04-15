Arsenal legend reveals his advice to Bellerin last summer

Robert Pires has revealed that Hector Bellerin spoke to him about moving to Real Betis in the summer.

The right-back had been out of favour at Arsenal and the Gunners wanted to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, which could have ended any chance he had of playing.

He eventually moved to Betis, but before leaving, he sought advice on the Spanish club’s manager from Pires.

Manuel Pellegrini was the manager of Villarreal when Pires was still playing and he worked with the Chilean at the La Liga club.

The former winger reveals in a recent interview that he urged Bellerin to make the move and work under the former Manchester City boss.

He told Live Score as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘For him at the end with Arsenal it was difficult to find a position, so he chose to join LaLiga, especially Real Betis.

‘He called me and asked me about the manager, Manuel Pellegrini, who was my manager at Villarreal.

‘I said Hector, look, if you have the opportunity to play with Pellegrini you need to go, because you will enjoy it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pires’ advice has proven to be the right one because Bellerin is now enjoying his time as a footballer and the regular playing time he is getting in Spain wouldn’t have been possible at the Emirates.

As a club, Arsenal will also benefit from his return to form by making some money from selling him when the transfer window reopens.