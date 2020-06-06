Arsenal legend reveals his ambitions to become a football manager

Robert Pires is set to become the next ex-Arsenal star to turn to football management according to a recent interview he gave.

The Gunners have produced a number of football managers in recent years with the likes of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira all becoming managers.

The Gunners are even being managed by a former Gunner themselves and that list could soon be expanded after Pires revealed recently that he would love to be a manager as well.

The Frenchman played for Arsenal for years and he was also one of the club’s “invincibles” under Arsene Wenger.

He was reportedly in talks with the Gunners over becoming a coach under Arsene Wenger but it never materialised.

He has been pictured on the Arsenal training ground on a number of occasions before now and he might just become a manager and manage at the Emirates in the future.

Pires said as quoted by the Sun: “There are some who have made the decision to be a coach or sports director or to be a consultant.

“I took this route and it allows me to still be in football.

“But, I think coaching is a good job, even if it’s hard on a daily basis.”

He added: “I think that in the years to come, I will decide to take the coaching diplomas. And I plan to do it in Spain.

“I can’t say which team I’m going to coach. Honestly, I can’t choose.

“You can’t know where you’re going when you’re a coach.

“I could tell you that I’m going to train Arsenal, Metz, Reims, Marseille or Villarreal, but no I can’t.”