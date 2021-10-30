Arsenal legend reveals how he could have ended up at bitter rivals

Tony Adams has revealed that he had the chance to join Manchester United during his playing days and a reluctance to leave London and his comfort zone may have kept him at Arsenal.

The Arsenal legend played over 600 games for the club, but he was targeted by United as he helped the Gunners to win several trophies.

However, he reveals in a recent interview that he wasn’t as confident off the pitch as he was on it and was scared to change clubs.

“The first [offer] was in 1990 and I was too young and too scared off the pitch,” Adams revealed via The Daily Star.

“I was a completely different character on the pitch: I felt comfortable, I felt confident, I did my job.

“But off the pitch, I was scared to death, I didn’t know what to do, how to live and emotionally I wasn’t conscious. I know I was drinking too much.

“I felt that London was my home, and I couldn’t for the life of me have lived in Manchester. I turned him down and I turned down a pay increase of £15,000-a-year.”

Arsenal would be grateful that Adams stayed, considering the impact he would eventually make at the club.

The Englishman stayed for almost two decades and he won 10 major trophies for the Gunners.

He was an important member of Arsene Wenger’s team and helped the Frenchman to kick-start his time at the club in the best possible way.

United and Arsenal were the two closest rivals in English football at the time, and Adams could have helped United to win even more trophies if he had made the move there.