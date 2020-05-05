Arsenal legend Lauren speaks about *that* win over Man Utd.

Former Arsenal right-back Lauren has looked back on what he feels was probably his best game in a Gunners shirt.

The Cameroonian was a key player for Arsene Wenger’s side for many years, winning two Premier League titles with us, including playing a starring role in the 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.

Before that, however, Lauren was a double winner with us in 2001/02, and feels his best performance for our club came that year in the title-clinching 1-0 win away at Manchester United.

Sylvain Wiltord’s goal gave us the title that day, but Lauren had a solid game against Ryan Giggs – a player he feels was one of his toughest opponents to defend against.

Speaking about that clash at Old Trafford on a podcast on Arsenal’s official site, as quoted by the Metro, Lauren said: “I mean 2001/02 was unbelievable because finally we won the league at Old Trafford.

“I think in that game, in my opinion it was one of the best games I played in as a defender because personally I was suffering a little bit because of Ryan Giggs.

“Giggs was unbelievable, he was one of the most intelligent players I played against because he knew the movement, he was always looking behind, he didn’t stand still, he was unpredictable.

“Sometimes he would go inside, sometimes he would go outside, sometimes he took on players, sometimes he played one touch, two touch, so you could never guess his movement.

“I didn’t want to anticipate, I didn’t want to stay, so I was thinking how to stop this guy.

“I think when we finished that game it was one of my best games because I managed to find out how to cope in this position and I managed to cope against this top player.”

Lauren is certainly one of the more underrated figures from our glory years – how we could do with a battler like him in this current squad!