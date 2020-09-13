Arsenal legend says “I think that one might come back to bite Chelsea.”

It could be argued that there is no bigger Arsenal legend than Michael Thomas, who scored that incredible goal to win the title at Anfield back in 1989.

Nowadays he works as a pundit, and he was watching the Arsenal game at Fulham yesterday. Thomas was extremely impressed with the debut of the ex-Chelsea winger Willian, who was heavily involved throughout the game until Pepe replaced him in the 75th minute and he thinks Chelsea made a big mistake in allowing the Brazilian to move across London on a free transfer.

“I thought Willian was excellent today both going forward and backwards,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “He brings amazing energy and always works hard which we’ve seen him do his entire Chelsea career, so it was just more of the same.

“The two assists just shows how seasoned he is and that he makes the right decisions more often than not, with the quality to go with it. Nice to see he hasn’t lost the hunger.

“I was very surprised Chelsea let Willian get into that position where he could go for free, but credit to Arsenal and Arteta for seeing that he still had a lot to offer and tying up the deal quickly to bring him in.

“I think that one might come back to bite Chelsea but I’m not complaining!”

“It was a really confident team performance and the squad are finding a real identity under Arteta which is great to see,”

It augurs well for Arsenal that our two new Brazilians were heavily involved in our first win of the season, and it will give us a big confidence boost, but we know there are tougher challenges ahead.

Are we ready for them? I think we are certainly getting there, don’t you?