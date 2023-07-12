Arsenal legend says Man City are “a couple of midfielders short” and we’ll “give them a run for their money”

The Gunners are hoping to win the Premier League for the first time in the 20 years next season. They’ve been improving under Arteta, and now all that remains is for them to beat Man City to take the coveted title.

Should the Gunners be stronger after this transfer window? or should the Citizens be weaker, with Gundogan’s departure and the other rumoured departures of Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker?

Ray Parlour believes that with the exits at Etihad, the Citizens will be weaker, which he hopes Arteta and the boys can benefit from. “I’m hoping Arsenal can stop Manchester City from retaining their title. They are the big favourites to win it, which I understand because they have so much quality in their squad.” the Arsenal legend told JBI.

“It looks like they will be a couple of midfielders short. Gundogan has joined Barcelona and there a lot of rumours about Bernardo Silva leaving, which would be a big loss for them.

“Arsenal has to believe that they can beat them. I’m sure Liverpool will be stronger next season. They had a lot of injuries last season, but have added the signing of Mac Allister, who is a good player.

“I think it will be interesting to see what Newcastle do. They will be investing in their squad every year from now on, probably not at the levels of Manchester City, but they will strengthen.

“Out of all the teams, I really think that Arsenal is the best placed club to give them a run for their money. Everyone will want to beat Manchester City, especially after they won the treble, which may make things a little bit more difficult for them.

Parlour makes sense, but the transfer window is still open, and Guardiola might take advantage of it. Arsenal cannot guarantee to be stronger than their main title challengers, Manchester City, at the end of it. But as Arteta used to say about his squad last season, they only need to control what they can, be bullish in the transfer window, and hope for the best.

The Gunners already proved they could lead the league last season; all they need to do now is win it next year.

