Arsenal legend says our incredible away form is “the pedigree of Champions”

Arsenal’s away form last season was impressive. Arsenal lost just three of their 19 away games last season. Newcastle United, Fulham, and Aston Villa were the three teams that denied Arsenal on the road.

Nonetheless, the North Londoners had the opportunity to pick points on the road from some of the Premier League’s most formidable teams, like Manchester City and Liverpool. However, the key to Arsenal’s strong performance last season other than their away form was their defensive consistency; they only surrendered 29 goals (the fewest in the league) and maintained 18 clean sheets.

In 2024, it is worth noting that in the ten away games they have played, they have only conceded three goals, winning nine and drawing one. Martin Keown, speaking on Arsenal’s pillars to a successful run over the last few months, has emphasised how the Gunners’ strong away record is laying the groundwork for their being considered one of the best. He observes their defensive rigidity and ability to perform on the road, manifesting their champion-like mentality.

“When you look at how many goals they conceded in recent times, the number of clean sheets away from home, their away record, that’s when you start to look at Arsenal and think they’ve now got that pedigree of Champions. Their away record is quite phenomenal,” said Keown on talkSPORT.

Two victories and one draw. Arsenal has enjoyed a favourable start to the 2024–25 season. They’ve only played one away game, at Villa Park, where they defeated the Unai Emery-led side that denied them all three points on the road.

If Arsenal maintains their defensive solidity and away form, they have the potential to challenge Manchester City’s dominance and establish themselves as a serious contender.

