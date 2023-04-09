Arsenal legend says the Gunners simply must win today at Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is the biggest fixture this weekend as far as European football is concerned. All eyes will be on whether Arsenal can break their bad luck playing at Anfield, win, and continue writing their beautiful story this season, or if Liverpool will rise to the occasion and manage to get a point or more from Arsenal at home.

Ex-Arsenal star Sol Campbell has spoken about that game; he hasn’t directly said Arsenal are winning it, but what he has insinuated is that Arsenal must win if they want to ensure the Premier League title.

Campbell had much to say about Arsenal; he even touched on why Arsenal have been on form this season and how Guardiola is scared of what Arteta and his boys will do this season.

“The progress they have made in 12 months—after missing out on a top four place a year ago—has been the story of the season,” he told the Sun.

“A combination of outstanding player recruitment, a brilliant start to the season—with five wins in a row—and then reeling off their last seven Prem wins on the spin.

“Even Pep Guardiola has admitted he would rather be in Arsenal’s position right now because it’s the Gunners’ title to lose.

“I do believe that if they win at Liverpool tomorrow, it would take something absolutely catastrophic for Arsenal not to be lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of next month.”

A lot of predictions have been made about Arsenal going to Anfield, and Gooners will be hoping Saka and co. show how hungry they are for the league title. Not only Guardiola and his boys will be watching, but the entire world will be watching as well.

COYG!

Sam P