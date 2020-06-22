Arsenal legend sends a message to Bernd Leno after injury against Brighton

Bernd Leno became the latest Arsenal star to suffer an injury after the Gunners returned to competitive action last week.

He was stretchered off with what might be a long injury layoff against Brighton and Arsenal will have to depend on Emiliano Martinez for the rest of the season now.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead despite his injury, but they were pegged back shortly before Neal Maupay popped up to score the winning goal for the home side.

Leno’s injury would be a major setback for Arsenal as he has been one of the team’s most outstanding players and it was his fine performance against Manchester City that kept the score respectable.

Several fans and pundits alike have been speaking about the goalkeeper in the aftermath of the game, and Jens Lehmann took to social media to send a message to his fellow countryman.

The former Arsenal goalie also commended his fellow countryman for doing great for the Gunners before wishing him a quick recovery.

“I am really sorry for #BerndLeno,” the former Arsenal goalkeeper wrote on Twitter as cited by the Express.

“He did great for #Arsenal and I hope his injury is not too bad and will recover soon.”