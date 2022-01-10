Arsenal legend singles out one player for criticism after Forest loss

Ian Wright has revealed he was unimpressed by some aspects of Eddie Nketiah’s game in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The striker who has been like a specialist in the Carabao Cup this season was handed a start in the FA Cup game.

Arsenal expected to get past Forest and reach the next round of the competition.

However, the hosts stunned them with a late winner.

Many players were below-par in the performance on the night and we could question the desire to win of every one of them.

Arsenal legend, Wright singled out Nketiah for criticism and said via The Daily Mail: ‘I thought his movement was very poor.

‘Ally [McCoist, on commentary duty] was talking about it, there were a couple of instances when you thought if it is not quite going for you, you just need to be sharper.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering Nketiah’s form in the other cup competition this season, we expected a very good performance from the Englishman in this game.

However, he let most of us down and it remains unclear why he was so out of sorts.

He had recently recovered from covid-19, perhaps he is still feeling the effect of the illness in his body.