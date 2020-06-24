Arsenal legend slams Gunners for their “joke” contract decision

Arsenal has just extended the contract of David Luiz despite the Brazilian’s poor showing for them, and Emmanuel Petit thinks that has got to be a joke.

Luiz has never been a trusted hand at the back for Arsenal, and the Brazilian’s return to this end of the season has been disastrous.

He didn’t start Arsenal’s first game back against Manchester City, but Pablo Mari got injured in the first half and the Gunners turned to him.

In less than 30 minutes on the field, his error allowed Manchester City to score their first goal, and he conceded a penalty for City’s second goal, which he was red-carded for, helping the defending champions to go two goals ahead.

It was a classic performance from Luiz and with his current deal expiring at the end of this month, some fans had been hoping that they had seen the last of him in an Arsenal shirt.

However, the Gunners announced yesterday that they have handed him a new one-year deal to the surprise of many and Petit thinks that decision is so terrible that Luiz should be grateful for it every day.

‘David Luiz hasn’t been a proper footballer for about three years,’ Petit told Paddy Power as quoted by the Metro. ‘But I’m not surprised that he has been given a new contract at Arsenal, because I’ve been very disappointed in relation to the club’s activity in the transfer market.

‘If I was David Luiz, of course I would sign a new deal and I would also say a prayer of thanks to the Arsenal directors every time I wake up. Even when he last won the Premier League with Chelsea, he’s not the same player any more. This guy has lost something.

‘To be honest, it’s a joke. Find some proper defenders. Are you telling me there are no young talented defenders on the market? I just don’t get it.’