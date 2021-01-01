Arsenal legend slams Mesut Ozil for not being a good guy

Former Arsenal man, Liam Brady says he has no problems with Mikel Arteta’s decision to axe Mesut Ozil from his first-team setup.

This is because the German isn’t a good guy on the field or in the dressing room.

Ozil has been axed from the Arsenal squad this season, and the German hasn’t played for them since March.

The midfielder had the chance to seize a first-team spot when Arteta was first made the club’s manager.

He, however, struggled to give the performances that the manager wanted and the Spaniard had to move on from him.

During Arsenal’s recent poor run of form, the former midfielder was urged, by some, to bring back Ozil into the team so he can help them get back to form.

But the German wasn’t registered to play for them this season, and Brady thinks he has been placed exactly where he deserves to be.

Brady told Keys & Gray: The Podcast: “I don’t blame Arteta over Ozil.

“He gave Ozil plenty of chances and he performed for a couple of months.

“Ozil just reverted back to type.

“He’s not a good guy in the dressing room, he’s not a good guy on the pitch.

“I’ve no problem with Mikel bombing him.”