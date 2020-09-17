Arsenal legend slams ‘puzzling’ transfer decision

David Seaman has labelled Arsenal’s decision to sell Emiliano Martinez this summer as ‘puzzling’.

The Argentine thoroughly impressed when deputising in place of the injured Bernd Leno towards the end of last season, and carried that form through to help us lift the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Mikel Arteta told Arsenal that he wanted to keep both Leno and Martinez into the new season, but the 28 year-old has since left the club to join Aston Villa, much to the surprise of former keeper Seaman.

“We’ve just sold the goalkeeper (Martinez) as well which was a little bit puzzling for me. He had a great end of last season and started this season really well,” Seaman told talkSPORT..

“It was something that I thought Arsenal would keep hold of him because he showed what he could do. The fact he went to Villa it did annoy me.

“I wanted two great goalkeepers at Arsenal because it means they bring the best out of each other, but he wants to be a number one and I think that’s what has decided it.”

Martinez’s heroics were clearly not enough to warrant keeping his number one spot on Leno’s return, but when you consider that the German was voted as second for the the club’s Player of the Season award, which was won by Aubameyang, you can see why.

Did Emi Martinez deserve more time to prove he could take over from Bernd Leno in the long-term?

Patrick