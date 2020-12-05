Arsenal legend ‘surprised’ by Ozil omission & urges signing

Arsenal legend David Seaman has claimed he is ‘surprised’ that Mikel Arteta is overlooking Mesut Ozil, whilst telling the club to sign Wilfried Zaha to help with our lack of goals.

The German playmaker has been left out of the side since the Coronavirus pandemic hit back in March, sitting on the bench on one occasion but picking up zero minutes since.

His expulsion has become more apparent in recent weeks when our side has struggled not only to score, but created very little for the forwards in the Premier League, and Seaman shocked that the manager would make the decision to leave out their highest paid player.

“I am surprised Arteta is choosing to leave out Mezut Ozil because he’s a player of quality,” Seaman told The Target Men Podcast (via Evening Standard).

“I feel something’s gone on personally between the two of them, because to leave him out, and on the money he’s on, is a big statement and for me it’s a bit of a waste, because he’s still a quality player.

“When you look at the Arsenal team, we’re crying out for a player like that, so why don’t you build your team around Ozil rather than just leaving him out in the field and letting him go.”

The former England and Arsenal goalkeeper added that he wants to see the Gunners bring Zaha to the club, with the player supposedly making his intentions clear that he would favour the move.

“I think Zaha would be a good addition to Arsenal because he’s a proven goalscorer,” he said.

“I don’t know the reason why it hasn’t happened as he obviously wants to come. Whether it’s the agents and clubs not agreeing certain things, that must be the reason, but he’s made it clear that he wants to come as he’s an Arsenal fan.

“He would be a good addition to the squad, no doubt at all.”

Zaha has been in top form so far this season, while our players are very much struggling, so it would be an easy claim to make, but ability-wise, I’m not sure he is any better a player than Willian or Nicolas Pepe, albeit playing with more confidence at present.

Could Ozil make a shock return to the playing squad in January? Should the club prioritise a move for Zaha in January?

Patrick