Arsenal legend Ted Drake denied Historic England blue plaque

A former Arsenal legend once described as “the world’s greatest centre forward” from The Gunners’ golden era has been denied a commemorative plaque by Historic England.

Arsenal’s fifth all-time top goalscorer, Ted Drake, who scored 139 goals for the club, has been refused a National Blue Plaque at his birthplace in Holyrood, Southampton. The man who still holds the record for the most goals scored in a single English top-flight match, netting seven goals in one game over 90 years ago, started his professional football career in 1931 after joining Southampton from non-league side Winchester City.

Following his transfer from the Saints to Arsenal in 1934, Drake quickly became the club’s main striker and remained a key figure at Highbury until the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939.

During his time with Arsenal, Drake became the quickest Gunner to reach 100 goals, achieving the feat in just 108 appearances. He also set a club record during the 1934/35 campaign by scoring 44 goals in a single season.

The once “lion-hearted” striker, as described by legendary Arsenal manager Tom Whittaker, later went on to become the first player and manager to guide Chelsea to a league title in 1955.

Liam Harding continues mission to preserve Ted Drake’s legacy

The National Blue Plaque nomination was submitted by Drake’s great-grandson and regular JustArsenal contributor Liam Harding, who has spent the past few years working to preserve his great-grandfather’s legacy within football.

The 23-year-old family chronicler and guardian of the Drake name admitted his disappointment following the decision.

Harding said: “After liaising with Historic England, who described a potential National Blue Plaque for my great-grandfather as ‘exciting’, it was admittedly a shame he wasn’t nominated this year.

“These things take time to apply for and I had originally submitted the National Blue Plaque form in May of last year, so it was a bit of a shock to recently read that Ted was denied and quite harrowing to be honest with such high expectations.”

The young Gooner has worked tirelessly to preserve the former Southampton gasworker’s footballing reputation and ensure his name is never forgotten.

After eight months of bureaucracy involving Arsenal, a remembrance plaque was erected at Highbury for Drake in February last year. Drake’s ashes had remained at the stadium since 1995 following his death at the age of 82.

The plaque reads: “In loving memory of TED DRAKE whose ashes are buried at this stadium. The scorer of 139 goals in 184 games between 1934 and 1939, he was one of Arsenal’s greatest ever strikers.”

Another chance for recognition in London

Following that success, Harding applied for Drake to be included in the National Football Museum Hall of Fame. After initially missing out by one point in June 2025, Drake was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame in November at the second attempt, with an official induction still to be arranged.

Despite the rejection from the National Blue Plaque scheme regarding Drake’s birthplace in Southampton, Harding has now applied for a blue plaque at his great-grandfather’s former home in Wimbledon, where Drake lived during Chelsea’s historic title-winning period.

Harding believes this may represent the final opportunity to secure a blue plaque honour for one of Arsenal’s greatest ever forwards.

Liam Harding: “I have felt a great sense of purpose in this family and football heritage mission, which admittedly I haven’t surrendered from, but if he’s not chosen for a blue plaque at his London home, where he became the first player then manager to lift the title, then we have to settle for that, but hopefully that won’t be the case.”

Your thoughts on Drake’s blue plaque Gooners?

Liam Harding (Ted Drake’s Great Grandson)

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