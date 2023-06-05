Arsenal legend tells Arteta to sign both Brighton midfielders…

As a Gooner, I’m sure you believe Declan Rice is the ideal midfielder to take Arteta’s project to the next level. What if I told you there are two midfielders, none of whom is Declan Rice, who can join Arsenal and take them to elite mode?

According to Emmanuel Petit, Arsenal should have prioritised a move for Moises Caicedo as well as his “partner in crime,” Alexis Mac Allister, from Brighton. Yes, signing Rice makes sense, according to the Arsenal legend, but a move for the Brighton boys may be what Arsenal needs.

In The Sun Petit said: “I have said for a long time that I am a big fan of Moises Caicedo. During the World Cup I said that top clubs would be interested in Brighton’s duo in midfield. Brighton are one of the best in the transfer market in England. The way they spent their money and chose their players was very good and they should be a benchmark to all of the teams in Europe. It is similar to Brentford’s style but it is very different. Arsenal have been talking about Declan Rice a lot.

“If they can get him, It will be a great move but I am a very big fan of Caicedo. This guy can play so many different positions for club and country. He is young and talented. He has a great heart and mentality. Mac Allister will also suit Arsenal as well with his vision and movement on the ball, as well as his passing. He is also scoring goals, which for me is very important for a player. I am happy that top clubs in England are looking at him.

“Caicedo is doing brilliant things at Brighton. Before Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup, I said clubs should be interested in him and Caicedo together.

Let’s say Arteta follows Petit’s advice. Would you be satisfied with Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo’s arrival over a move for Declan Rice?

Darren N

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…