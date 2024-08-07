Arsenal legend Thierry Henry dancing after guiding France to a medal in the Final of the Olympics

In his own words Thierry Henry is living a dream ‘he doesn’t want to wake up from ‘.

Who says that Football at the Olympics isn’t taken seriously within the Sport?

To see their manager’s reaction at the full-time whistle of their semi-Final reminds you of the quality he had as a player, something that can’t be taught …. hunger, desire and a need to win.

The French Under 21 position pays roughly one third of a Championship job. If like so many of his peers he wanted the comfort of punditry role, it’s said that he earns a 10th of what Sky Sports were paying him.

The 46-year-old doesn’t need the money. Even if he did brands invest thousands for him to promote their product.

He’s not flying his nations flag to stay relevant. He’s a World Cup and Euros winner, a legend in his country who doesn’t need to gamble with that legacy.

His team are guaranteed at least a silver medal on Friday. This though only adds to a glittering CV.

There are cynics who say the icon took this opportunity because he had reached the point where outside of being part of a coaching team, this was his only way he would be allowed to manage again.

Some say it was strategic of the Icon to immerse himself within the FFF system. That’s how Houllier, Jacquet, Lemerre and Domenech got the main gig for Les Bleus.

In an industry where timing is everything, a gold medal would be welcome at a time where Deschamp’s conservative approach is being questioned.

Guaranteeing a medal shouldn’t be taken for granted. Henry and Clichy have had to measure the expectation of playing at home while not being able to select so many talented youngsters either because they played at Euro 2024 or because they were prioritised for the Under 19 Euros.

It could be the first step in the Invincible realising his dream of managing Arsenal one day. A dream that seemed to die when he was sacked by Monaco. His openness in how he criticised his players seemed to confirm a problem lots of legends of the game have when retiring, training talent who are not as good as you were in your career.

COVID meant his reign in the MLS was cut short, so he be close to his family.

It would have been easy for Henry to have returned to the Sky Sports sofa. Yet Henry has been rewarded for dreaming big and wanting to better himself.

He’s an Olympian!

Dan

