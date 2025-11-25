Arsenal legend thinks they are one of the two best teams in the world

Arsenal takes on Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week, with both clubs regarded among the best in the world. The two sides sit level on points at the top of the group stage table, and both will be eager to claim victory. It promises to be a closely contested match, with Arsenal determined not to suffer another defeat at the hands of Bayern.

Arsenal’s Recent Form and Confidence

Bayern has often found ways to overcome Arsenal, and on occasion, the Bavarians have inflicted heavy defeats on the Gunners. However, when the two teams met in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2024, Arsenal delivered an impressive performance despite losing the tie. That display has provided the squad with confidence, and the team enters the encounter on a strong run of form. Arsenal’s players will be motivated to demonstrate that they can compete with one of the most formidable sides in Europe and achieve a positive result at home or away.

Bayern Munich and Lehmann’s Expectations

Bayern, meanwhile, is arguably the most in-form team in the world at present, posing a significant challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side. Speaking ahead of the match, Jens Lehmann said via Metro Sport, “The two best teams in the world currently will be facing each other. Both teams are playing at a top level right now. I’ll be at the stadium. It will be interesting for me to see how both teams perform at different moments in the match.”

The upcoming clash offers an opportunity for both clubs to assert their dominance in European football and maintain momentum in the Champions League. Arsenal will aim to avoid past pitfalls against Bayern, while the Bavarians will seek to continue their strong record against English opponents. The match is expected to provide a compelling contest for fans and neutrals alike.

