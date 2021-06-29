Arsenal legend to take first Premier League managerial job

Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira is set to become the next Crystal Palace manager, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman has been out of a job since he was fired by Nice late last year and has been on punditry duty during Euro 2020.

Palace has to replace Roy Hodgson after deciding against renewing the contract of the 73-year-old.

Viera has managed two clubs since hanging up his boots following a brief spell at Manchester City.

He coached New York City FC in the MLS for two years before earning a move to Europe with Nice.

He spent 18 months there and led them to a top-seven finish in his first campaign with them.

He was one of the names mentioned when Arsenal searched for a replacement for Unai Emery.

They ultimately named Mikel Arteta as their manager, but the Spaniard will likely come up against the “invincible” in opposite dugouts next season.

Palace had looked at appointing Lucien Favre and Nuno Espirito Santo before now, but they have reportedly settled for Viera.

The report says although the deal is yet to be signed, they expect it to be sorted out this week.

Hopefully, Vieira will be a success and no doubt most Gooners will wish him well.