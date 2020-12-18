Arsenal legend trying to detach himself from club as their poor run continues

Emmanuel Petit has admitted that he is distancing himself from Arsenal so that he doesn’t get worked up watching them in this abysmal state.

The Gunners are currently struggling and they can hardly buy a goal for themselves in the league.

Their last league game ended in a 1-1 draw, but that was their first positive result in the league after four games.

Their struggles can be blamed on poor transfer decisions with the likes of Willian simply failing to do what they were signed to do.

Their players have also lacked discipline with Arsenal earning red cards on a regular basis in the league.

Petit says that Arsenal and Monaco are his favourite teams, but as both sides struggle, he is trying to detach himself from them to help himself.

Petit told French broadcaster RMC as quoted by the Sun: “This may shock you. Arsenal, together with Monaco, are one of the clubs I love.

“But it’s a few years now since I have gone beyond the stage of resentment at them and fallen into a state of apathy.

“It is simply the logical result of what has been happening for years, with bad management by the Arsenal board and bad decisions during the transfer windows.

“Even more than that, it is the content and the image presented by their team in terms of personality and character.

“Yes, resentment has given way to apathy.

“These days I try to make as big a distance as I can from them – so I don’t get worked up about them any more.”

Arsenal has fared better in the Europa League, they even won all their games in the group stage of the competition this season.

If Arteta can find a way to get those type of performances from them in the league, then everything would be fine.