Arsenal legend trying to detach himself from club as their poor run continues

Emmanuel Petit has admitted that he is distancing himself from Arsenal so that he doesn’t get worked up watching them in this abysmal state.
The Gunners are currently struggling and they can hardly buy a goal for themselves in the league.
Their last league game ended in a 1-1 draw, but that was their first positive result in the league after four games.
Their struggles can be blamed on poor transfer decisions with the likes of Willian simply failing to do what they were signed to do.
Their players have also lacked discipline with Arsenal earning red cards on a regular basis in the league.
Petit says that Arsenal and Monaco are his favourite teams, but as both sides struggle, he is trying to detach himself from them to help himself.
Petit told French broadcaster RMC as quoted by the Sun: “This may shock you. Arsenal, together with Monaco, are one of the clubs I love.
“But it’s a few years now since I have gone beyond the stage of resentment at them and fallen into a state of apathy.
“It is simply the logical result of what has been happening for years, with bad management by the Arsenal board and bad decisions during the transfer windows.
“Even more than that, it is the content and the image presented by their team in terms of personality and character.
“Yes, resentment has given way to apathy.
“These days I try to make as big a distance as I can from them – so I don’t get worked up about them any more.”
Arsenal has fared better in the Europa League, they even won all their games in the group stage of the competition this season.
If Arteta can find a way to get those type of performances from them in the league, then everything would be fine.
I started distancing myself after those successive 5-1 thumpings by Bayern. I dont get worked up anymore.
Truth is, we have recruited sub par players for the past decade and giving them undeserving contracts.
Xhaka, Özil, Pepe, Jenkinson, Flamini, Arteta, Diaby etc. All stayed too long as players.
It has to end now. Get ridof the 2nd rate players. I counted atleast 10 players unreservedly staying in our club.
Nothing wrong with what he said. I too feel apathy towards arsenal lately. I used to feel so sad after a bad defeat, it would ruin my entire day. Now I feel indifferent. This is the sentiment of many arsenal fans.
No no petit. Apparently relegation type football is acceptable these days. Because arteta is new so we can allow him to screw our club up.
Every previous arsenal player thinks its a joke. Man only non arsenal pundits beleive we should stick with him because it means arsenal are out of the game.
Chelsea would never have this rubbish lol
#artetaout
OT.. No Martinelli for the U23s…. surely that means he’ll be on the bench tomorrow 🙂
I reckon he or saka will spend some time on the RW
Isn’t he the second ex Arsenal player who is distancing himself from watching us play because it hurts. If our very own ex players are refraining from watching us play then you can imagine how quickly we are loosing our international set of fans. I said it before this my not apply to most of the UK based supporters as they have this passed on to them from generations maybe to support the club, specially the fans living or lived in London have this emotional connection to the club that outside supports do not have and its natural. It does not mean that international supporters are not loyal but they do not have the same pull or obligation to support Arsenal as locals. Our pull on international level has always been the brand of foot ball and top class players we have had in past. Winning of trophies in style and boosting those incredible gifted n talented players. Now we have almost nothing of that sort, no beautiful football, we are mostly out if league race in first 2-3 months, instaef of players who are gifted n can excite the crowd we have replaced them players who are work horse just run up and down the pitch. Our signing having been awful, our club behaviour has not done good to the club age as well and last our board to accept the below power performances while hiding from answering ppl.