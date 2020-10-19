Arsenal legend urges Arteta to change his formation if he wants to win the title

Tony Adams has urged Mikel Arteta to return to a back four and ditch his current wing-back system.

The Gunners have been using a back three and wing-backs for much of the time that Arteta has been at the club.

The formation has proven to be a good one for the Gunners, helping them to win the FA Cup and Community Shield this year.

However, they have signed Thomas Partey this summer, who is a very decent defensive midfielder.

They have also started struggling with the back three and wingback system.

Adams reckons that it is time that they return to a back four because a back three can earn you cups, but if you want to win the league, you will have to go with a back four.

He also claimed that Hector Bellerin is a problem for the Gunners at the back.

Speaking to Premier League Productions via Mail Online, the ex Gunners skipper said: ‘I think it’s time for a back four. I’ve been saying it since the start of the season.

‘It wins you cup games, it doesn’t win you league titles.

‘I think he’s got problems with Hector (Bellerin), I think his defending today wasn’t very good at all.

‘But I’d like him to go to a back four. They’ve got Gabriel now, get him a partnership.

‘They’ve been unlucky at the start with (Rob) Holding going down but get them into a back four.

‘They look like they’ve a holding midfielder now who’s got a bit of presence and build for the future.’