Arsenal legend urges Arteta to sign Spain star instead of Morgan Rogers

With Arsenal expected to strengthen on the left wing this summer, the debate over who Mikel Arteta should target continues to gather pace.

While Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of the names most heavily linked with the Gunners, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes his old club should instead reignite their interest in Spain international Nico Williams.

According to Metro, Arsenal remain keen on adding a wide attacker this summer, with the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both the subject of speculation.

Petit backs Williams over Rogers

Morgan Rogers is understood to be one of Arsenal’s leading targets, although Aston Villa’s reported valuation of more than £100 million could make any deal difficult.

Petit believes Arsenal should instead pursue Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who was heavily linked with the Emirates last summer before opting to remain with his boyhood club.

As per the report, Petit said:

“Arsenal were fighting to get him last season.”

“He’s so powerful in terms of dribbling. This guy will bring such a huge improvement for Arsenal if they can get him.”

“If he can take Arsenal to the next level, it’s money well spent.”

A deal would still be far from straightforward

Williams eventually signed a new long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao, although reports suggest it includes a release clause worth around €100 million (£86 million).

His reported wages, believed to be in the region of £277,000 per week, could also prove a significant obstacle for any interested club.

The 23-year-old has not enjoyed quite the same impact as he did during Spain’s successful Euro 2024 campaign, with injuries restricting his league appearances last season.

Those fitness concerns have followed him into the World Cup after he suffered a groin injury during Spain’s final group-stage match against Uruguay.

However, Spain have since issued a positive update on both Williams and Yeremy Pino, raising hopes that the winger could still feature during the knockout stages.

Whether Arsenal ultimately pursue Rogers, revisit their long-standing interest in Williams or turn their attention elsewhere remains to be seen, but strengthening the left wing appears to be one of the club’s priorities this summer.

If Arsenal could only sign one, Gooners, who would you choose? Morgan Rogers or Nico Williams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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