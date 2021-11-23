Arsenal legend urges Arteta to strengthen this position again in January

Despite splashing almost £100m on defenders in the summer, Arsenal legend, Robert Pires says Mikel Arteta should still invest in his defence and buy some more Englishmen for his backline.

Arsenal signed the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares, in the last transfer window.

These summer signings have contributed to the Gunners’ recent fine run of form in the league.

The club is being rebuilt, and fans would understand if it focuses its next lot of spending on its attack.

This is because the midfield and defence were both strengthened in the last transfer window.

But Pires thinks Arsenal still needs to add a defender to their squad.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘It is difficult but in January if Arsenal can spend money maybe on a defender because I think our midfield and strikers are very good players.

‘In my opinion (they should) sign English players because we need English players in this squad because when you play in the Premier League, you need a player like this.

‘For example, in my time I played with Tony Adams, Lee Dixon and Martin Keown, Ashely Cole and this is the base for your team. They need to spend the money on a defender in my opinion, English.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel Magalhaes and White have formed a solid defensive partnership at Arsenal, while Rob Holding could be an alternative to either of them.

Apart from those three, other centre-backs at Arsenal are arguably below average.

Even the right full-back spot isn’t secured. If Tomiyasu suffers an injury now, it would expose the Gunners in that position because neither Cedric Soares nor Calum Chambers is good enough to fill in.

The January transfer window provides a chance to bolster Arteta’s options as Pires has suggested, but signing a good defender in mid-season is always very tough.