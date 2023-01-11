Arsenal legend urges Declan Rice to choose Arsenal over Chelsea (and why)

After bringing in Mykhailo Mudryk, Arteta’s next transfer mission will undoubtedly be to bolster his midfield.

In terms of his midfield, Arteta has some unfinished business in the transfer window. Arsenal was poised to add another quality midfielder in to their squad last summer, but failed.

Almost everyone knows that last summer Arteta and Edu tried so hard to sign Douglas Luiz, a move that saw their three bids being rejected.

Due to the need to strengthen their attack for a variety of reasons, Arsenal has not picked up where they left off this winter in terms of strengthening their engine room. This midfield transfer need could be met this winter or in the summer, but Emmanuel Petit believes Arteta won’t have to look far for someone to bolster his midfield when Declan Rice is available. As per speculation, Declan Rice is set to leave West Ham this summer, a year before his contract expires.

There is no clear favourite team to take him away from West Ham, but Chelsea is a team to keep an eye on, which is why Emmanuel Petit has asked the West Ham midfield powerhouse to push for a move to the Emirates.

“He’s a leader, a warrior; he wants to win every game and has great desire. He has a great future in front of him and already has loads of experience at such a young age. He has to be very careful about his next club, though,” said Petit, about Declan Rice.

“I know that Chelsea wants him, but if I were Declan Rice, I wouldn’t go to Chelsea; I would go to Arsenal. The two clubs are going in different directions with the way Arsenal is playing.

If I was a player linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, I would choose Arsenal because the first thing I would look at it is ‘what’s the identity of the team?’ and you can see with [Mikel] Arteta it is very clear what the identity is; he has a really precise idea of what they are doing, and they are all playing for him, which isn’t true of Chelsea at the moment.”

Chelsea are well known for their desire to spend; if they want to sign Rice in the summer, they will easily pay what is required, but let’s hope that Rice is “inspired” and will consider Petit’s advice to reject a move to Stamford Bridge for Arsenal.

Sam P