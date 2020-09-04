Arsenal legend urges Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta to make up

Sol Campbell has urged Mikel Arteta and Mesut Ozil to solve their issues as the German continues to be away from the Arsenal first team.

Arteta has overseen a period of success at the club having been their manager for less than a year.

When he first became the club’s manager, he gave Ozil chances to impress, but the German didn’t take his opportunity and like the manager before him, he axed the ex-Germany international from his plans.

Ozil wasn’t given chances in Arsenal’s games during the Premier League restart and the German appears to still be out of Arteta’s plans as he wasn’t part of the team for the Community Shield.

Campbell suspects that there might be an issue between the player and coach and he has urged them to find a solution for the good of the team.

He reckons that two of them can find a middle ground in their disagreement.

He said to TalkSPORT: “Obviously, internally there is something going on. It’s all there for everyone to see. I think it’s going to come down to how they approach it and the conversations they have in private. How Ozil trains and things like that. It’s really going to come down to that.

“They need to come together somehow but if there’s a standoff then nothing is going to happen.

“Someone’s got to give and to give in is not always to lose. You don’t always have to give in and it means you are losing.

“It’s just sometimes you have to meet halfway.”