Arsenal legend urges Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta to make up

Sol Campbell has urged Mikel Arteta and Mesut Ozil to solve their issues as the German continues to be away from the Arsenal first team.
Arteta has overseen a period of success at the club having been their manager for less than a year.
When he first became the club’s manager, he gave Ozil chances to impress, but the German didn’t take his opportunity and like the manager before him, he axed the ex-Germany international from his plans.
Ozil wasn’t given chances in Arsenal’s games during the Premier League restart and the German appears to still be out of Arteta’s plans as he wasn’t part of the team for the Community Shield.
Campbell suspects that there might be an issue between the player and coach and he has urged them to find a solution for the good of the team.
He reckons that two of them can find a middle ground in their disagreement.
He said to TalkSPORT: “Obviously, internally there is something going on. It’s all there for everyone to see. I think it’s going to come down to how they approach it and the conversations they have in private. How Ozil trains and things like that. It’s really going to come down to that.
“They need to come together somehow but if there’s a standoff then nothing is going to happen.
“Someone’s got to give and to give in is not always to lose. You don’t always have to give in and it means you are losing.
“It’s just sometimes you have to meet halfway.”
Couldn’t disagree more!
Arsenal do not miss Ozil in the slightest! I don’t even see how Ozil would fit in if he were to be picked anyway, because he lacks the two main elements of Arteta’s approach: Hard work, and discipline.
There’s a really good vibe around the first team at the moment, so the last thing needed is the baggage that comes with Ozil.
If Ozil was consistent on his top performance and worked a bit harder at defending for shore Mourinho would of tried to lure him to the three clubs he managed in the EPL , Ozil did play his best football under Mourinho at real, so why he has never tried to sign him?
As I have said years ago Ozil don’t like playing football anymore and he probably retire Almost instantly once his contract expires unless his wanted from Middle East leagues or Far East don’t think he can cut it in the USA