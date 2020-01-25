Arsenal legend urges Mikel Arteta to sign two new defenders this month

Arsenal needs to make reinforcements at the back before this transfer window closes, according to Charlie Nicholas.

The former Gunner has been talking about Arsenal on Sky Sports and claims that the club is still a mess at the back and that has to be fixed.

The problems at the back this season has been well-publicised with their defenders causing all sorts of problems for the team.

The recent high profile mistake by an Arsenal defender came from Shkodran Mustafi who under-hit his back pass against Chelsea.

That caused David Luiz to foul Tammy Abraham to save the day and got himself sent off.

His suspension means Arsenal are now very light at the back as most of their best defenders will be missing for the next few games.

Nicholas believes the solution to Arsenal problems at the back is reinforcements and he has urged them to open up the cheque book and make a few signings before this transfer window ends.

‘There’s not much time to go [in the January transfer window], but I’d like to see some defenders in. We need two defenders in,’ Nicholas told Sky Sports as cited by the Metro.

‘I don’t mean to be disrespectful but you see David Luiz and you see the mess Shkodran Mustafi made for the goal.

‘Hector Bellerin coming back is obviously a boost but there are problems all over the defensive set-up. We need defenders to come in and help the current situation.’

Really hard to argue with that assessment from Nicholas. However, confidence is low that anyone at board level is listening.