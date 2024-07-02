Arsenal legend, Vivianne Miedema, set to sign for WSL rivals Manchester City Women

Arsenal legend, Vivianne Miedema, is set to sign for WSL rivals Manchester City Women, so it looks like Arsenal’s decision not to renew the stars contract, after she spent 7 years at the club, “could come back to bite them” after all.. According to Sky Sports Anton Toloui, Miedema has agreed to join the Cityzens.

Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Vivianne Miedema 👀 The WSL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to join last year’s runners up after leaving Arsenal 🔀 pic.twitter.com/MVZtYhBXWH — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) July 1, 2024

Manchester City finished 2nd in the WSL last season, behind winners Chelsea and ahead of 3rd placed Arsenal Women. Therefore Arsenal will enter the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Round 1, which our Gunners failed to progress from last season. On the other hand, Manchester City will commence their Champions League campaign in the Round 2 qualifiers. If Arsenal progress to Round 2 they could face the Cityzens in that round.. Both teams will be vying to reach the Group Stage of next season’s Champions League tournament.

Miedema had said that she would announce her new club after taking a vacation to ponder her options, and was hoping to formalise things ahead of the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers. And it looks like her decision has been made..

Many Gooners had hoped that the WSL’s top goalscorer would venture abroad, to Barcelona, or perhaps Lyon where her former Arsenal manager, Joe Montemurro, has recently taken up the position of head coach at the French Champions League winning club.

I think it’s great that Miedema will stay in the WSL but it’s going to be a tough one for Gooners when City & Arsenal go head-to-head next season..

How are you feeling Gooners?

Michelle M

