Arsenal legend wants to replace Freddie Ljungberg

Sol Campbell has opened the door for a return to Arsenal as a replacement for the departed Freddie Ljungberg.

Ljungberg has just left the Emirates where he had served briefly as a member of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff.

The Swede had returned to Arsenal in 2018 to manage their youth teams and he spent some time as the club’s interim manager when Unai Emery was sacked.

He was then retained by Arteta after the Spaniard was made the club’s permanent manager.

His departure opens up the chance for another individual to join the club’s coaching staff.

Dennis Bergkamp was initially thought to be in the frame for the job, but the Gunners haven’t appointed him yet and Campbell has now issued what might be seen as a come-and-get-me plea to the Gunners.

The former defender has been trying his best to make a career for himself as a manager in the game, he has managed Macclesfield and Southend in the Football League before now and will feel he can make a contribution to the current Arsenal team.

His former teammate Robert Pires put the 45-year-old on the spot, asking Campbell directly if he would be up for replacing Ljungberg as they promoted the new Marvel’s Avengers video game.

“If something came up, I would [be interested]. I would love to [join the coaching staff]” replied Campbell.

“Put my name forward and I’ll be there.”