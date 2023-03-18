Arsenal legend wants USA National Team job

Thierry Henry has been named one of the contenders for the USA Men’s National Team job as the organisation in charge concludes its investigation into coach Gregg Berhalter.

The current coach had been suspended for a while as his outside work conduct is investigated and it remains unclear if they will reinstate him.

However, should a change of coach be needed, a report in the Daily Mail says Henry is interested in the role.

The Arsenal legend has struggled to make a name for himself as a manager after unsuccessful stints as the gaffer of AS Monaco and CF Montreal.

He was on the coaching staff of Roberto Martinez with Belgium but was overlooked for the job when Martinez left.

He is now hoping a new chance emerges and it will be interesting to see if he will get the USA job.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry’s struggle to succeed as a manager is a clear sign that achieving as a player does not automatically mean you will do so as a manager.

However, now is not the time for him to give up and if he learns from his failures, he could eventually become a successful manager.

