Arsenal legend warns club that they might lose Mikel Arteta

David Seaman has warned Arsenal that they have to back Mikel Arteta financially or they risk losing the Spaniard.

The Gunners have become a better team since the former midfielder was named as the club’s manager.

He has helped them turn around a disappointing start to a season to end the campaign with the FA Cup trophy.

He will look to get the club back into the top four at the end of next season, which will be his first full season with them.

There have, however, been talks that the Spaniard will not be backed to full capacity in this transfer window because of a lack of funds made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Seaman has opined that the Spaniard is a fine manager and that the club will need to back him in the transfer window or he might not be around for long.

‘If the board realise how good a manager we’ve got, then we really need to back him,’ Seaman told The Gary Newbon Sports Show as quoted by the Mail.

‘He will obviously have ideas of players that he wants to come in and who he wants to get out, but the board have got to back him. Because if they don’t, Arsenal will just be doing what they’re doing.

‘They’ve been top six, this season we’ve been top eight, Tottenham have finished above us again. That’s not good enough for Arsenal and if we had lost on Saturday, that’s a really bad season.

‘But because we have got into Europe, hopefully it means players will come to us. But the board need to back Arteta because he is a great manager and I am sure that if they don’t, he might not hang around for too long.’