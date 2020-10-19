Arsenal legends don’t laugh after a defeat, do they?

Legends Don’t Laugh After Defeat! by Dan Smith
When it was announced that he had extended his contract, Aubameyang spoke about wanting to follow in the footsteps of other legends at Arsenal, his ‘family’. Of course that promo would have been written for him by Adidas who were using ‘Family’ as their buzz word to try and sell the Arsenal third kit.
Of course, anyone other the age of 12 knows why the striker really signed. By the club yet again allowing an asset to run down his deal, the players advisors held all the cards. They could demand someone aged 31 be paid over the odds or else it would be another PR disaster.
It’s not like what some call Ozil ‘greedy’ for doing, it’s exactly the same!
Let’s though take the man by his word though. He wants to leave a legend. So that’s the standards I’m going to compare him by.
Do you think an Ian Wright, Tony Adams, Thierry Henry, etc, would have been smiling and laughing with the opposition after yet another defeat at a top 6 rival? I remember Henry almost losing it with the ref at the final whistle once at Highbury when we lost to Newcastle. Because he cared.
I’m not asking any player to cry. Nor am I asking them not to communicate with a friend who might play for the opponent. I am though a firm believer that to be a big club, you act like a big club, and as our captain he should be setting those standards.
I know the sport might not produce characters like Vieira and Keane anymore, but why do I just sense that if we had won 1-0 this weekend, Gundogan wouldn’t have been sharing jokes.
The influence the skipper holds with our fanbase is so big that some were predicting a title challenge based on him committing his future to us.
Some believe that he only did so after assurances that the club had ambition to win major trophies in the next three years. Well, be honest? At full time at the Etihad, was that the body language of a man gutted we had just lost our second game of the season? Do you think he was really thinking about the ground lost to a title rival?
Think of a Gerrard or Jon Terry in their prime. Whatever position in the table, could you imagine them high fiveing and bantering having just lost. Especially if their own personal performance had been poor. The answer is NO, as they would be aware they are the face of one of the biggest clubs in the country, and that there are standards to maintain.
It’s not really a criticism of Auba. I think I can critique his performances this season, but he can’t and shouldn’t change his personality for anyone. I like that he loves wrestling and super heroes, I find that endearing.
It’s more to educate supporters that this notion that he didn’t leave because he believes we are close to something special is a romantic fantasy. Yes of course he would love to lift the Premiership in North London but there are players (more than you think) where trophies are not everything.
Auba might just very well be content to be living in London, getting well paid where, for three years, he gets to be the main man. The fans love him, he’s popular in the dressing room. That might simply be enough. Which is fine!
But when you use the word ‘legend’. Legends don’t lose big games and laugh about it. They just don’t.
Unless of course, like I said, he was just saying what Adidas wanted? Give me 300 thousand pound a week and so would I…
Dan Smith
Heard Arteta is getting Auba an acting coach to work on the stone face expression for occasions like this
The game plan….sit tight for half an hour and hope City don’t score…..then break…as we did in the cup….rubbish. You cannot keep playing the same tactic….you get found out. If every game is a tactical mind game then football is going crazy. Luckily most other teams, City, Everton, Liverpool, and others, play football. This Pep and his sorcerers apprentice, Arteta, story is now boring. Lets see if our team can play football and DOMINATE teams. Give the team a little space and let them play. Now we have a defence let’s not be so ‘scared’ like we were in the first half hour against City. Lets be bold and braver, otherwise we are like a damp squib, spineless. Just IMHO.
Auba’s performance seems to have dipped somewhat this season. I sincerely hope we don’t have an Ozil situation on our hands soon.
But on topic though, were Auba and Gundogan not teammates at Dortmund? Maybe they were just exchanging banter as old pals.
Aubameyang is a very jovial person naturally, he smiles a lot, that’s just him. The game has changed these days, rivalry and aggression is gradually being phased out while fair play is being encouraged.
Aubameyang “playing” with the opposition after a loss should not be a big deal perse. However, what we should be concerned about is the obvious drop since signing the bumper contract.
I remember how super hardworking he was, in fact, I often find myself pitying him as he runs up and down the left flank gasping for breath.
But truth be told, he has somewhat dipped.
We all know when he is not scoring he is almost useless- add to that the annoying fact that his passing leaves a lot to be desired. There were some situations where his final ball killed our attack yesterday.
He has already made his name as a prolific goal scorer, but he is also part of why the team is not balanced. Play him in the middle, he will be marked out, no hold-play, can’t pass to save his life, easily bullied to mention but a few.
This is unpopular but it would have been better if we had sold him or Lacazette
and seeing how he was refusing to sign the contract, I would have sold him and brought in an effective forward as replacement.
I really feel that there should be a balance between playing Wengerball and current Artetaball. The art of playing fearless, positive football but also defending like our lives depend on it. That’s what wins matches and leagues. That’s the football AVFC are playing.
Somehow I just don’t get that confidence when Arsenal play. I sense too much respect for the big teams. I also see the same timid approach when we take the lead vs. smaller teams (Westham, SHU). We let other teams grow in confidence, inviting that extra pressure (Arteta calls this as suffering). I get that thi has won us trophies recently. But, I truly believe other teams (maybe except FUL) feel that can beat us. The mental side of a contest has been ignored completely by Arteta and it’s going to cost us this season (and make for painful watching)