Arsenal legends don’t laugh after a defeat, do they?

Legends Don’t Laugh After Defeat! by Dan Smith

When it was announced that he had extended his contract, Aubameyang spoke about wanting to follow in the footsteps of other legends at Arsenal, his ‘family’. Of course that promo would have been written for him by Adidas who were using ‘Family’ as their buzz word to try and sell the Arsenal third kit.

Of course, anyone other the age of 12 knows why the striker really signed. By the club yet again allowing an asset to run down his deal, the players advisors held all the cards. They could demand someone aged 31 be paid over the odds or else it would be another PR disaster.

It’s not like what some call Ozil ‘greedy’ for doing, it’s exactly the same!

Let’s though take the man by his word though. He wants to leave a legend. So that’s the standards I’m going to compare him by.

Do you think an Ian Wright, Tony Adams, Thierry Henry, etc, would have been smiling and laughing with the opposition after yet another defeat at a top 6 rival? I remember Henry almost losing it with the ref at the final whistle once at Highbury when we lost to Newcastle. Because he cared.

I’m not asking any player to cry. Nor am I asking them not to communicate with a friend who might play for the opponent. I am though a firm believer that to be a big club, you act like a big club, and as our captain he should be setting those standards.

I know the sport might not produce characters like Vieira and Keane anymore, but why do I just sense that if we had won 1-0 this weekend, Gundogan wouldn’t have been sharing jokes.

The influence the skipper holds with our fanbase is so big that some were predicting a title challenge based on him committing his future to us.

Some believe that he only did so after assurances that the club had ambition to win major trophies in the next three years. Well, be honest? At full time at the Etihad, was that the body language of a man gutted we had just lost our second game of the season? Do you think he was really thinking about the ground lost to a title rival?

Think of a Gerrard or Jon Terry in their prime. Whatever position in the table, could you imagine them high fiveing and bantering having just lost. Especially if their own personal performance had been poor. The answer is NO, as they would be aware they are the face of one of the biggest clubs in the country, and that there are standards to maintain.

It’s not really a criticism of Auba. I think I can critique his performances this season, but he can’t and shouldn’t change his personality for anyone. I like that he loves wrestling and super heroes, I find that endearing.

It’s more to educate supporters that this notion that he didn’t leave because he believes we are close to something special is a romantic fantasy. Yes of course he would love to lift the Premiership in North London but there are players (more than you think) where trophies are not everything.

Auba might just very well be content to be living in London, getting well paid where, for three years, he gets to be the main man. The fans love him, he’s popular in the dressing room. That might simply be enough. Which is fine!

But when you use the word ‘legend’. Legends don’t lose big games and laugh about it. They just don’t.

Unless of course, like I said, he was just saying what Adidas wanted? Give me 300 thousand pound a week and so would I…

Dan Smith