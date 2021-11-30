Arsenal legend’s goal-scoring record is finally broken

Thierry Henry is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of football and he scored most of his goals at Arsenal.

The former attacker netted 228 times in competitive matches for the Gunners, but he scored 360 goals in club football in his career.

That figure made him the highest-scoring Frenchman in elite club football history.

However, that record has now been overtaken by the in-form Karim Benzema, who has become one of the hottest strikers in the world.

Mirror Sport reports that Benzema’s strike against Sevilla in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at the weekend was his 361st.

That means he has one more than Henry and he will certainly score many more goals while he remains at Real Madrid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Records are there to be broken, but Henry remains one of the best strikers the world has ever known.

The Frenchman helped lead Arsenal to several titles and the final of the Champions League in 2006.

He was also a key member of the French national team that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and reached the final of the same competition in 2006.

Henry will always be welcomed at Arsenal, perhaps as a manager in the future.