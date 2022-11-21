Arsenal Legends That Have Had Starring Roles At the World Cup

Arsenal Players That Have Had Great Moments At the World Cup

Since the inception of the Premier League as we know it, Arsenal F.C has remained one of the best teams in the league — the only Invincible team. Even at their lowest points, the Gunners still maintained their position as one of the best teams in England.

The club has produced some of the finest players in history, and not only did they succeed at Arsenal, but they also took the International stage by storm. Arsenal currently has the most World Cup winners in Premier League history.

Arsenal has managed to field some of the greatest players in football history, including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud and Nwankwo Kanu.

These superstars have gone on to do great things at the World Cup. As we get hyped up and prepare for all that World Cup action— fans, drama, goals, red cards, last-minute worldies—going down in Qatar, let's reminisce about some of the greatest Gunners moments at the World Cup!

Bergkamp (1998)

Dennis Bergkamp’s goal against Argentina in the 1998 world cup was one of the most iconic moments in football. Bergkamp was always revered as a stunning marksman in Arsenal, but he never really got his praise on the international side.

That goal and an already impressive world cup campaign moved him into the same group chat as some of the elites in England. Coming off a PFA win, Bergkamp took the world by storm when he scored that 89-minute belter to secure his team a spot in the Semi-finals, which turned out to be the end of the road for the Dutch.

Patrick Vieira (2006)

Vieira played in his maiden world cup in 1998, where his country France won the competition. Vierra made only two appearances at the time. Vierra’s real quality shone in the 2006 World Cup, arguably the best football tournament within the last two decades.

Vieira was already a cult hero at Arsenal, but no one expected such performances from him. Players like Vieira were usually overwhelmed by stars like Zidane but watching these highlights has got to change your mind.

Vieira scored and assisted in the round of 16 against Spain to push his side to the Quarterfinals. He then put up a dominating performance against Brazil in the quarter-finals. Vieira and Makelele formed a stunning partnership in deep midfield that allowed players like Henry and Zidane to perform to their standards.

Mesut Ozil (2010 & 2014)

Ozil was born for moments like the World Cup. He was simply the classiest German out of the Premier league. In 2010 Ozil was the highest assist maker in the world cup in South Africa. However, Germany was outdone by Spain in the Finals.

Ozil was 21 then and played way above his years in a famous competition for making the best struggle. His goal against Ghana still echoes in folklore. Though he was not at Arsenal then, it made him a must-get for the Gunners.

The next world cup was Ozil and Germany’s moment, and they took it. They won the World Cup, and Ozil was at the helm of affairs. His crucial goal in the round of 16 took Germany to the next round. Ozil was coming into his prime as a player.

At the final, the UEFA president Micheal Platini asked Ozil for his shirt, which he happily handed to him. Ozil finished the tournament as second in chances created behind only Lionel Messi. Ozil started in every game of the tournament.

Problems may have marred his time at Arsenal, but his account at the World Cup will always be stellar.

Cesc Fabregas (2010)

In the 2010 world cup, Spain was at the height of its glory in International football.

Everywhere you looked, a Spanish player was dominating. Players like Xavi, Iniesta, David Villa, and Fernando Torres were all part of the squad that eventually won the world cup.

Among them was Arsenal’s homegrown midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Fabregas had left his compatriots at Barca at a young age to join Arsenal. As club captain of one of the biggest teams in England, it was no surprise that he was selected.

He struggled to get a starting shirt amidst all the stars on the team, but he had consistent appearances coming on as a sub. Fabregas became a substitute 4 out of 7 times in the World Cup that year and performed well.

His most significant moment was coming on in the 99th minute during the 2010 Final at the World Cup and creating the assist that led to the only goal of the Final against Holland It was enough to make up for the absolute sitter he missed in the first period of extra time.