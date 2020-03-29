Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Arsenal Legends Video – Dennis Bergkamp’s Greatest Goals Ever

We can’t possibly talk about Arsenal legends without mentioning the brilliant Dutch master Dennis Bergkamp, who is arguably one of our best ever, alongside Thierry Henry.

Anyone who was an Arsenal fan during those heady times will have a favourite Bergkamp goal, and whichever one it is you are sure to see it in this excellent collection put together by the Arsenal YouTuber Alex JE.

If you were not around in those days, then prepare to be mesmerised by a true genius, the one and only Dennis Bergkamp!

  1. Phil says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Wow-What a player DB10 was. IMO the best player EVER to wear an Arsenal shirt.

