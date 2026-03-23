Arsenal let another moment pass them by

A Gooner wrote to me that Arsenal would beat them (Man City) methodically and comprehensively. Content creators were claiming they could not see a world where the Gunners did not lift the League Cup. There are some within the sport who have declared the title race over, while many have questioned why Mikel Arteta cannot win the quadruple this season.

Our manager is yet to win at the Etihad, so where was the evidence that, in a final of all places, he was comfortably going to beat his mentor?

Expectation vs Reality

In reality, the last step for our young squad will be the hardest. While they deserve credit for the nine-point lead they have built in the Premiership, there is one final piece of the puzzle left.

The key difference between us and Man City was that Pep Guardiola has a core group of players in his dressing room who know how to get over the line. Not only have they proved they can handle pressure, but they can also play with a smile on their faces.

That is why many will not be surprised that Arsenal went missing at Wembley.

That is not being critical; it is simply where we are in our development.

Lessons from Wembley

Unfortunately, the day could not have gone worse in terms of a blow to our already fragile mentality.

A month before we go to the Etihad, we watched the teacher out-think the student. Only one team tried to attack—men against boys.

Pep is a born winner who will not give up on being champions until it is mathematically impossible. He will spend the international break plotting how he can catch the league leaders. Beat us in Manchester and win their game in hand, and the gap is down to three. Can you trust our players in that situation to have the character not to panic?

That is why Sunday was massive. I warned my peers not to take the day for granted. Do not assume occasions like that will always happen. That was a chance for individuals to add to our history, to be remembered forever.

We let that moment pass us by again.